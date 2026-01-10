Lionesses star Georgia Stanway set to make sensational WSL transfer comeback as imminent Bayern Munich exit is confirmed

Rumours have floated around for a while now that Stanway could leave Bayern at the expiration of her current contract this summer and, on Saturday, she acted to confirm as much, before the second half of the season gets underway in Germany.

In a statement, Stanway said: "I am incredibly grateful to Bayern for the past years and, thankfully, my time here isn't over yet. The decision to leave Munich and my team was incredibly difficult and definitely not easy for me. I've made friends and memories here that will last a lifetime, and I've also been able to develop enormously as a player and as a person. I will give everything for the club and its sporting success until my very last day, just as I have for the past three and a half years, and I want to say goodbye to the club and the fans at the end of the season with as many titles as possible."