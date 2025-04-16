Lionesses stars Alessia Russo, Aggie Beever-Jones & Lauren Hemp among nominees at first-ever Festival of Women's Football Awards

No fewer than 29 awards will be handed out on April 23 and the nominees for four of the 'On the Pitch' accolades have been revealed

Later this month, the first ever Festival of Women's Football Awards will take place, celebrating the best of women's football in the elite English game and at grassroots level. Curated by experts across the sport, nominees for the 'On the Pitch Player' categories have been announced, while the 'Off the Pitch' categories will focus on everything away from the 90 minutes.

There will be 11 accolades dished out to players on awards night, which will take place in London on April 23, and the nominees for seven of those have been released. Those are Goalkeeper of the Year, Overseas Player of the Year, Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year, with the latter two set to be split into three positional awards.

So, who is in the running for these accolades? GOAL runs through the nominees known so far for this year's FOWFA...