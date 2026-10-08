Lionel Scaloni launches bid to keep Walter Samuel in Argentina backroom staff as post-Messi era begins

Prior to Tuesday's meeting with Benin, Scaloni prioritised friendship over professional ties when asked about his colleague's potential exit: "There is no question that, beyond being extremely important, he is my friend. I want what is best for him. If he wants to make a decision, it is only fair that he can do so."

Despite giving his full blessing, the manager pulled no punches on the void Samuel would leave behind: "The door is open for him. There won't be any issue if that's what happens. It would be a massive loss, and we'll see what happens if he isn't here moving forward."