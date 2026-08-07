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Is Lionel Scaloni stepping down? Argentina FA president reveals 'Plan A, B, and C' for manager's future after World Cup heartbreak
AFA president confirms Scaloni remains 'Plan A, B, and C'
Tapia has shut down any talk of searching for a new manager, despite the growing speculation surrounding Scaloni’s future. Following the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup, where Argentina fell to spain in the final, the AFA president is adamant that the architect of Albiceleste's 2022 triumphs is the only man for the job.
Tapia said in an interview with TyC Sport: "Without a doubt, I want him to stay, we all want him to stay. We have spoken, and he has even expressed it himself as well, that the conversations were very advanced. I am a grateful guy, and that’s why I think we have to let him meditate, make the right decision, and we have to respect it.
"I can’t keep the Scaloni chained up if he feels he doesn’t have the desire or doesn’t have a better projection. I want him to be well, and we should all want the same, even if it hurts us."
The federation chief emphasised that there is no contingency plan in place, even with Scaloni’s current contract set to expire in December 2026. When asked about potential replacements or a backup strategy, Tapia said: "No, my Plan A, B, and C is Scaloni."
- DSports
Emotional toll of the 2026 World Cup final
The uncertainty stems from Scaloni’s own emotional reaction following a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat to Spain at the MetLife Stadium. The manager was unable to finish his post-match press conference, breaking down in tears as he contemplated the end of a cycle.
"In order to continue, you need a great deal of things. That is very difficult to recreate again," he said. "We tried to the last minute to give our all [in the final]. I think it’s only fair that I take the time to think this through.
"I will talk to the president. I will see out my contract. I know what I want to do. I feel the need to think. I don’t know if something this big can be done [again]."
The challenge of a squad revolution
A major factor in Scaloni’s hesitation is the looming need for a roster overhaul. The 2026 squad, led by 39-year-old Lionel Messi, was one of the oldest in the tournament, and other stalwarts like Nicolas Otamendi are reaching the twilight of their international careers. Scaloni noted that building a group with such chemistry is "hard to ever replicate".
Despite the lack of a trophy this summer, Scaloni remains incredibly proud of his team's effort. He stated: "I want you to remember what we tried to show this group of players, my warriors, as I called them when I spoke to my wife about them. The effort, the desire, the refusal to give up, enduring harsh criticism, the composure, the will to keep going when your legs no longer obey your brain… That is the real trophy."
- Getty
Family support and the 2030 vision
While Scaloni deliberates, he may have a secret weapon in his corner encouraging him to stay. TyC report suggests his wife, Elisa Montero, is a strong supporter of him continuing in the role for the 2030 World Cup cycle. Based in Mallorca, Montero reportedly believes that the joy Scaloni derives from working with his coaching staff and the national team outweighs the immense pressure of the position.
Scaloni’s record speaks for itself, with over 78 wins and just 10 defeats since taking charge in 2018. During that time, he has secured two Copa America titles, the Finalissima, and the 2022 World Cup. As the AFA looks toward the future, they remain convinced that no other candidate can replicate his success.
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