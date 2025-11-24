AFP
Lionel Messi's forgotten World Cup-winning Argentina team-mate returns to action for second-tier club after two-year doping ban
Gomez returns to action after two years
Also known as Papu Gomez, the 37-year-old midfielder tested positive for terbutaline, a banned B2-adrenergic substance similar to salbutamol, after taking a cough syrup intended for his child. He was on the books of Sevilla at that time and the Spanish giants immediately terminated his contract following the case, leading Gomez to a short spell with Monza. He served a two-year suspension that ended on October 18, 2025.
Gomez returned to action on Saturday as his new club Padova faced Venezia in a Serie B clash. He came on as a substitute in the 58th minute amid a warm welcome from the fans but he could not stop his side from losing the clash 2-0.
'I didn't come here to sightsee'
After making his first appearance in over two years, Gomez sent out a defiant message to his fans and the world as he said: "I didn't come here to sightsee. My ambition is to take Padova as high as possible."
Gomez was furious after learning about doping ban
At the time of his suspension, Gomez had shown frustration as he felt he was harshly punished. The World Cup winner told Corta: "You take cocaine, smoke a joint, and you get six months. I got two years for taking my son's cough syrup. Who gets that in their head? But hey, I got it and here I am, still going strong. Yes, I was really angry, really furious. I had a hard time watching football at first; I turned off the television. For me, football was dead. I isolated myself and started working with a psychologist because it was a cycle I couldn't get out of."
The Argentine also reflected on the emotional toll of being sidelined right after the greatest triumph of his career, lifting the World Cup in Qatar with Argentina: "The first few months were tough because I didn't understand why this was happening to me, at the peak of my career, after having won a World Cup. But life sometimes gives you these surprises and blows. It kept me going, like: 'Why do they have to retire me from football like this if I don't want to and it's not my time?' Why should two or three people in suits and ties, who've never played sports, decide when I should retire?"
Gomez angered Messi at World Cup
Captain and legendary Argentina star Messi was reportedly left furious after Gomez allegedly made an inappropriate comment about his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, during the World Cup in Qatar. A panellist on the 'A La Tarde' programme on Tartu TV alleged that as the Argentina players celebrated in the dressing room following one of their games, Gomez made the comment. The panelist said: "Everyone is happy because they progressed, everyone in the locker room starts to sing. What does Alejandro El Papu say? 'Hand over Antonela!' "Imagine Messi's laser eyes... Immediate red card!"
