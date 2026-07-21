Lionel Messi's post-World Cup final tears illustrate the belated but beautiful bond Argentina's icon discovered with his homeland

For once, Messi was peripheral, with his team-mates adopting an uber-physical approach in a failed attempt to rattle La Roja, rather than trying to play to his strengths. Given the defeat, and the nature of it, this would undoubtedly be a sad end to an incredibly special symbiosis between player and country, but in the wider context of what Messi has achieved across two decades in the Albiceleste shirt, that sadness will soon be forgotten.
The veteran's international career is a testament to perseverance - something Lionel Scaloni's squad has embodied during his eight years at the helm. Messi almost ended his time as an Argentina player a decade ago, but instead he would go from that significant low to lifting all three of the major honours he claimed for his country after the age of 34.
Defeat in Sunday's final hurt him a lot, as Messi described the pain caused by the result as "immense, and it will take time for this wound to heal", but whatever he decides to do next, he can take solace in the fact his legacy has been secure for some time. He said it best himself in the build-up to the tournament: "I already completed the game at the last World Cup in Qatar."