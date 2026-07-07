Lionel Messi makes unwanted history! Argentine GOAT posts World Cup first with missed penalty against Egypt

The Argentine captain arrived at the 2026 World Cup looking to defend his crown, but his recent form from the penalty spot has become a major talking point. After failing to convert against Egypt in Atlanta - a match where Egypt took the lead through a goal by Yasser Ibrahim - Messi is the first player in World Cup history to miss two penalties at a single edition (excluding shootouts).

This unwanted milestone follows a previous miss earlier in the tournament against Austria. Despite his status as the greatest of all time, the psychological battle at the spot seems to be weighing on the veteran, who continues to lead his nation through a demanding knockout bracket in North America.



