‘Said no’ - Lionel Messi transfer revelation made by former Barcelona boss Xavi as reasons for Argentine GOAT missing out on Camp Nou return are explained

Beyond the transfer drama, Xavi reflected on the unique challenges of managing and playing alongside a player of Messi's stature. He painted a picture of a footballer whose hunger for the ball remains unparalleled, even in training or competitive matches where tactical discipline is required. Their relationship, however, remained rooted in a deep mutual respect and a friendship that dates back to Messi's earliest days at La Masia.

“Sometimes Messi would get annoyed with me if I passed the ball to other players," Xavi recalled. "He’d come to me: ‘Hey, hey! What are you doing? Pass the ball to me! Get closer, play with me! I first saw Messi when he was 16 years old. They told me there was an incredible kid from Argentina. I saw him and said: ‘This is something different. I have never seen this before.’ He was a good kid. He’s one of the best mates you can have in football. I have a really good relationship with Leo Messi, it’s based on trust.” He also added high praise for another former team-mate: “Perhaps I could have coached Neymar at Barcelona, but our economic situation was so bad that his signing was never an option. Neymar’s first years at Barcelona were the closest I ever saw someone get close to Leo Messi.”