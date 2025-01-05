Lionel Messi Miami 2024Getty
Richie Mills

'Find a way to be in DC!' - Lionel Messi slammed for Joe Biden snub as ex-USMNT star Alexi Lalas questions 'strange' decision to award Inter Miami captain Presidential Medal of Freedom

L. MessiInter Miami CFMajor League Soccer

Lionel Messi has been slammed for snubbing the chance to go to the White House to receive his Presidential Medal of Freedom from Joe Biden.

  • Messi awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom
  • Inter Miami man snubs White House ceremony
  • Argentine slammed for not meeting Biden

