Getty/GOAL
‘Lionel Messi has scored 1000s of goals like that’ - Lamine Yamal ignores more comparisons with Barcelona legend after latest moment of magic
Barcelona No.10: Yamal does iconic jersey justice
Yamal’s dancing feet were on full display as he illuminated a continental clash in Belgium. He was unable to inspire Barca to victory, as an entertaining encounter finished 3-3, but he did register the most impressive goal of the game.
The 18-year-old was able to glide past defenders on the edge of the box, play a quick one-two with Fermin Lopez, and roll the ball into the bottom corner. Said effort conjured up memories of Messi dancing his way past opponents while donning Barcelona’s iconic No.10 jersey.
Messi comparisons: Why Yamal is avoiding that debate
Yamal has been compared to the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner since stepping out of the fabled La Masia academy system. He is also left-footed, but has always sought to distance himself from a debate that he is not yet worthy of dominating.
He told reporters when discussing his latest Messi-esque effort for Barca: “I can't compare myself with Messi. He's scored thousands of goals like that. I have to make my own way and hope to score many more goals like that. I try to do the best I can. The move went really quick and Fermín's left me with the ball with a nice flick. I have controlled it and finished it.”
Ballon d'Or winner: Yamal tipped to reach the top
Yamal has previously said of building his own legacy in world football, rather than claiming a share of Messi’s: “I’ve always tried to forge my own path. Of course, Messi is the greatest player in history for me, without a doubt. He’s left-footed, and so am I. He played for Barcelona, and I play for Barcelona. He played as a right winger, and so do I. We definitely have a lot in common, and that’s okay. I just want to carve my own path.
“He wrote his legendary story, and I hope to have a successful career like his. But more importantly, I want to play football my way, to write my own story, and to make people remember the name Lamine Yamal.”
He is expected to become an icon in his own right, with former Barcelona midfielder Emmanuel Petit suggesting that the youngster could go on to eclipse Messi’s record-breaking haul of Golden Balls.
The Frenchman told EscapistMagazine: “I think the Ballon d’Or is his main reason for wanting the number 10, he is already thinking about it, he is a tremendous footballer. I can’t name a player that has been as impressive as him at his age, every time he touches the ball something happens. You’d think he was 28 and in his prime.
“He dribbles past players like it’s the PlayStation and he makes defenders look like cones, he has such a high ceiling, he could become even better than Messi. Messi won eight Ballons d’Or, Yamal will have motivation to go even further, he’s a joy to watch.”
- Getty
Injury frustration: Yamal recovered from untimely knock
Yamal has seen his 2025-26 campaign disrupted by injury, with an untimely knock being picked up while on international duty with Spain. He sat out seven games for club and country as a result, but appears to be fit and firing at present.
He has claimed that a lot of “lies” were told during his enforced spell on the sidelines, with Barca managing his fitness carefully, with full focus now locked on delivering match-altering goals and assists.
Defending Liga champions Barcelona need him to do that on a regular basis, as they chase down Clasico rivals Real Madrid in another battle for domestic supremacy in Spain, with Hansi Flick’s side set to reach another international break after travelling to Celta Vigo on Sunday.
Advertisement