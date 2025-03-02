This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Inter Miami CF v New York City FCGetty Images Sport
Aditya Gokhale

Lionel Messi no-show sparks free ticket giveaway from MLS rivals – with Inter Miami superstar being rested after just three competitive appearances in 2025

L. MessiMajor League SoccerInter Miami CFHouston Dynamo FC vs Inter Miami CFHouston Dynamo FC

Inter Miami's next Major League Soccer opponents, the Houston Dynamo, have offered free tickets to fans after the Herons left Lionel Messi at home.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Messi to miss Inter Miami's Houston clash
  • Houston Dynamo release statement for fans
  • Will offer free tickets as compensation
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match