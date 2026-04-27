Lionel Messi to lose his mentor? Real Madrid 'make contact' with Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni over replacing Alvaro Arbeloa

Madrid find themselves in a period of transition and uncertainty. With the club currently sitting eleven points behind rivals Barcelona in La Liga and having very little left to play for this season, the pressure is mounting on manager Arbeloa. His stint in the dugout has long been viewed as a temporary measure, and the hierarchy in Madrid is now actively searching for a high-profile successor. Several elite names have already been linked with the vacancy at the Santiago Bernabeu. Cesc Fabregas, Jurgen Klopp, and even France national team boss Didier Deschamps have all reportedly featured on club president Florentino Perez’s reported shortlist. However, the latest name to emerge is perhaps the most intriguing yet, given his deep ties to the greatest legend of Madrid's fiercest rivals.