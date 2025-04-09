Messi Ter StegenAFP
Parshva Shah

'Things didn’t work out between us' - Lionel Messi & Marc-Andre ter Stegen 'annoyed' each other at Barcelona as goalkeeper lifts lid on 'bad moments' with club legend

L. MessiM. ter StegenBarcelonaInter Miami CFLaLiga

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has reflected on his relationship with club legend Lionel Messi and admitted they didn't always get on.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Messi and Ter Stegen shared dressing room for seven years
  • Barcelona duo didn't always see eye-to-eye
  • German international shed light on their relationship
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches