Lionel Messi loses key Inter Miami teammate as Diego Gomez travels to England to complete Brighton transfer

Lionel Messi is reportedly set to lose a key Inter Miami teammate, with Diego Gomez travelling to England to complete a transfer to Brighton.

  • Brighton secure another young talent
  • Have reportedly paid £11 million to Inter Miami
  • Gomez will sign Brighton contract on January 1, 2025
