‘Let the games begin’ - MLS GMs and CSOs welcome 3.0 initiative but warn league must move faster in Lionel Messi, World Cup era

As soon as Charlotte FC’s season ended, Zoran Krneta was gone. No, the immensely successful General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer was not let go. Rather, he dove into offseason mode.
And it was a pretty global adventure, too. A visit back home was accompanied by travels around England, engaging in conversations with top clubs about pretty much everything - from footballing philosophies to transfer business.
This is, in effect, the modern version of MLS. American soccer has perhaps been a little more connected than most have given it credit for. The league is not some isolationist backwater of the soccer sphere. Even in the pre-David Beckham, designated player era, footballers from all over came to the States.
But now, this place is filled with Krneta’s archetype, well-connected executives who serve as not only smart soccer minds but also ambassadors for the league. And so we arrive at MLS 3.0 - unveiled, in full, by commissioner Don Garber at MLS’s All-Star Game in 2025.
“We have focused on what we're calling MLS 3.0,” he said last summer. "MLS in the next 30 years, a comprehensive strategy to drive our next era of growth, of innovation, global competitiveness, which we think is very important."
This is, we are told, the third iteration of a setup that just surpassed its 30th birthday - the next evolution of a league that is entering a new phase of growth. Yet, as ambitious as the league’s announcement of its future is, there are still overall concerns that it isn’t doing enough.
“We've been talking for the past three years [about] what to do, and now the first changes are starting, and I'm just hoping that it's not going to be the last of the changes,” Krneta said.
Following Garber’s continued pushing of MLS 3.0 and the advent of the 2026 season, GOAL spoke to a number of MLS General Managers, Chief Soccer Officers, and lead executives to get their insights on what they believe the next evolution of the league should look like - and what challenges still remain.