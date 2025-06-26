Lionel Messi pushes Inter Miami to knockout stages, Seattle Sounders battle, LAFC fall flat: Grading MLS teams at the Club World Cup

For Major League Soccer’s other representatives, the joy of the Club World Cup vanished quickly.
“All around disappointing,” said LAFC manager Steve Cherundolo after a shocking defeat to Tunisian side Esperance eliminated his team just two games into the group stage. “Individually and collectively, our second-half performance just wasn’t good enough. The level is very high - poor halves get punished, and that’s what happened.”
The Seattle Sounders, by contrast, went down swinging. Drawn into the group of death alongside global heavyweights, they exceeded expectations and earned praise from PSG manager Luis Enrique after a spirited showing on Matchday 3.
“They competed really well, they played great football,” Enrique said. “We knew Seattle would bring intensity. They have quality players - it wasn’t an easy match.”
Overall, MLS can keep its head held high with the performances shown at the Club World Cup. With Inter Miami advancing, the Herons now carry the league’s hopes into the knockout rounds - and it’s up to Lionel Messi and company to keep the momentum going.
GOAL reflects on how each MLS team fared throughout the opening stage of the competition, looking at their top performer and more as the knockout rounds of the competition loom.