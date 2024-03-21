'You speak to the team' - Lionel Messi's demand to team-mate revealed as Julian Gressel reveals why Inter Miami superstar 'laughed a little bit' at his pre-game speech
Julian Gressel revaled how Lionel Messi brought out his leadership instinct and why the legend "laughed a little bit" at his pre-game speech.
- Messi asked Gressel to address the team
- The defender gave the speech in Spanish
- Messi amused by his choice of language