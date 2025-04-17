Strong starts, strong finishes? Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami and Brian White’s Vancouver Whitecaps backed by recent MLS history

History is backing one of the Herons or the Whitecaps to end up on top come the end of the campaign

At the end of Matchday 6, the Vancouver Whitecaps were atop the Western Conference, while Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami led the East.

It wasn’t much of a surprise to see the Herons in that spot — they’re the reigning Supporters’ Shield winners and boast an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. Vancouver, on the other hand, has been a welcome surprise. Under new manager Jesper Sorensen, the Whitecaps are reaching new heights.

For both teams, the rest of the campaign now comes down to two things: winning and doing it consistently. Fortunately for them, history is on their side.

Article continues below

In eight of the last nine MLS seasons (excluding the pandemic-affected 2021 campaign), at least one team that led its conference at the end of March went on to finish first at season’s end. At that point, both Miami and Vancouver sat on 13 points with four wins apiece. Now, it’s a race to see who stays on top through October.

Next up: Matchday 9 - and then 25 more just like it. But if history holds, we might be watching the early stages of a season-long showdown.

GOAL digs in below, expanding on each team's rapid start, and what previous MLS seasons have laid out in expectations for them.