EXCL: 'If they don't win, it's a disappointment' - Lionel Messi and Inter Miami have HUGE expectations in a new and revamped 2024 Leagues Cup

As changes are announced for the 2024 competition, ex-USMNT star DaMarcus Beasley feels the defending champions can't afford not to repeat

The 2023 Leagues Cup was a sight to behold. Fans from all around the world saw Lionel Messi mark his MLS debut in the most outrageous way possible. The FIFA World Cup champion stepped up in the 94th minute, eyeing the top-corner of the net from a deadball free kick just outside the 18-yard-box. You could hear a pin drop at DRV PNK Stadium in that moment, and then in the span of a second, all of South Beach erupted as their new talisman delivered a trademark strike. That was the beginning of a genuine Cinderella story run, for the single-worst club in MLS, and the opening chapter in a new era for David Beckham and co.

The supposed worst team in MLS, who were bottom of the Supporters' Shield standings, went on to win the inaugural edition of the tournament, singlehandedly led by their new superstar. It was poetic, it was remarkable and it was everything a fan wanted to see. The Argentine's 10-goal tournament earned him MVP, the Golden Boot and the club's first-ever trophy.

2024, however, is a different season. The Herons are back, and they've arguably created an even more talented roster than last campaign. Now, there are expectations. Now, there are eyes on every step you make. There is no room for error, and anything less than lifting a trophy is now deemed lesser.

In a GOAL Exclusive, ex-U.S. men's national team star DaMarcus Beasley revealed how heavy the weight on Inter Miami's shoulders is heading into the 2024 edition of the tournament - and how much heavier the expectations they now carry add onto it.