Lionel Messi joins fellow GOAT Cristiano Ronaldo in billionaire club as net worth of Inter Miami & Argentina superstar is revealed

Messi is no longer just a titan on the pitch; he has officially become a member of the billionaire club. According to a Bloomberg analysis, the 38-year-old has earned more than $700 million (£521m) in salary and bonuses since 2007. When adjusting for taxes, market performance, and income from a vast array of investments and sponsorships, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index confirms his net worth has surpassed the $1 billion threshold.

This achievement places the Inter Miami captain alongside Ronaldo, who became the first footballer to reach the milestone after his move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr in 2023. While Ronaldo’s brand has always been built on a flamboyant marketing machine, Messi’s ascent to 10-figure wealth has been a steady climb guided by his family and strategic partnerships in the United States and Europe.