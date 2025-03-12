Lionel Messi's former Argentina team-mate handed huge 10-game ban after bringing opponent to tears with vile racist abuse during Serie B game in Italy
Lionel Messi's former Argentina team-mate Franco Vazquez has been slapped with a 10-game ban after racially abusing an opponent in Serie B.
- Messi's ex team-mate Vazquez receives 10-game ban
- Accused of racially abusing opponent in Serie B
- Cremonese will appeal against the ban