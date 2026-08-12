'I don't know how to go on' - Lionel Messi posts heartbreaking tribute to late father Jorge and drops retirement hint

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner revealed the personal pain of playing through the recent World Cup while his father's health declined. Messi explained that his primary motivation for reaching the final was to give his father more time to recover and potentially travel, though Argentina ultimately fell to a 1-0 defeat against Spain, failing to defend the crown they won in 2022.

Despite Messi's best efforts on the pitch, he admitted his physical limits were reached during the tournament's climax. 'You asked me so much to play in the last World Cup, and it was in the days just before it started that you got the worst. It was the first time you weren't going to be at a tournament, but Mum told me that you were going to get better and that you'd be well enough to travel. I told you we were going to reach the final so you could travel. Every time a match ended, I waited for and missed your message. That's when I realised the situation was really bad.'

Messi added: 'Even so, I didn't stop thinking about going as far as possible, to buy you time and so you could see a match. We reached the final and you couldn't be there. I wanted to win it to bring it to you and show you a new one. I couldn't: my legs wouldn't give any more. This time I tried to go against my body, but I couldn't. I never managed to feel good. When I arrived, you thought we had lost the final on penalties. We couldn't talk about anything that happened. You couldn't enjoy anything. We weren't champions, but you have no idea how much we enjoyed every single match. Once again, you were right: I had to be there and play it.'