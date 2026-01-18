Getty
Lionel Messi in Copa Libertadores! Inter Miami chasing 'dream' as MLS Cup winners confirm talks that will allow Argentine GOAT to enjoy career first
Inter Miami could follow Liga MX teams into Copa Libertadores
Such a move has been mooted before, with there obvious benefits to CONMEBOL when it comes to getting Messi gracing their flagship event. Speculation first raged on the back of the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain superstar heading to Florida in 2023.
He helped Inter Miami to Leagues Cup glory there, as they came up against Mexican opposition, while further discussions are said to have taken place in 2024. Liga MX teams have been allowed to enter the Copa Libertadores competition.
Talks being held that would present Messi with career first
That tournament could now be expanded further, with Inter Miami having already graced the FIFA Club World Cup. They savoured a historic MLS Cup triumph in 2025, making them the kings of North American soccer.
With that in mind, fresh talks are planned with CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez. Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas admits as much, telling Ole of the Herons’ ambitious plans for the future as they continue to build their global brand with Messi on board: “I would love to see the Club World Cup return so we can compete against the best clubs in the world.
“Obviously, a competition like the Copa Libertadores -I would love to see Inter Miami participate someday to compete against the giants of South America, a competition Leo hasn't played in. Those are our aspirations.”
He added: “It’s a dream. I've had conversations with CONMEBOL and with Alejandro to see if participation in the Copa Libertadores is possible. There are precedents, because Mexican clubs have played in the Libertadores before. I would like to play in the Libertadores, I've said it and I'll say it publicly. I've also said it within the League.”
Do MLS Cup winners deserve Copa Libertadores spot?
Mas went on to say of MLS champions earning their place in the Copa Libertadores, with teams in the United States becoming more competitive by the year: “I believe that the MLS champions, like those of Liga MX, deserve a spot.
“I know these are matters between CONCACAF and CONMEBOL, but I think hemispheric soccer can continue to grow. With the participation of North American and Mexican clubs, I believe the competition would be better.”
Messi has agreed a contract extension with Inter Miami through 2028. The Herons have lost other Barcelona icons Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba to retirement, but Luis Suarez has signed on for another year.
David Beckham and the club’s ownership team intend to complete more marquee recruitment business that will ensure Javier Mascherano’s team remain fiercely competitive when moving into a new purpose-built stadium.
Mas added: “We’re going to have a squad that can compete and reach the highest level, even more so than what we saw last year. It’s going to be an extraordinary squad. Our goal is to win the CONCACAF Champions League, I’ve told the club that. The objective is to win the CONCACAF Champions League in seven matches this year.
“That’s why we’re building this squad, and that’s why we’ve improved a lot in key positions. We can compete with all the clubs, Tigres, America, they are very good and very difficult clubs, with respect to those clubs, but we have what it takes.”
Copa Libertadores & World Cup: What does 2026 have in store for Messi?
While counting down the days to another domestic campaign with Inter Miami - which could include Copa Libertadores action - Messi, who remains the most decorated player of all-time, is also mulling over his options when it comes to a quest for global glory.
He helped Argentina to World Cup immortality at Qatar 2022 and is expected to form part of that title defence this summer on North American soil, despite being yet to officially confirm his involvement.
