Lionel Messi in Copa Libertadores! Inter Miami chasing 'dream' as MLS Cup winners confirm talks that will allow Argentine GOAT to enjoy career first

That tournament could now be expanded further, with Inter Miami having already graced the FIFA Club World Cup. They savoured a historic MLS Cup triumph in 2025, making them the kings of North American soccer.

With that in mind, fresh talks are planned with CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez. Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas admits as much, telling Ole of the Herons’ ambitious plans for the future as they continue to build their global brand with Messi on board: “I would love to see the Club World Cup return so we can compete against the best clubs in the world.

“Obviously, a competition like the Copa Libertadores -I would love to see Inter Miami participate someday to compete against the giants of South America, a competition Leo hasn't played in. Those are our aspirations.”

He added: “It’s a dream. I've had conversations with CONMEBOL and with Alejandro to see if participation in the Copa Libertadores is possible. There are precedents, because Mexican clubs have played in the Libertadores before. I would like to play in the Libertadores, I've said it and I'll say it publicly. I've also said it within the League.”

