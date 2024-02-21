Lionel Messi facing tough Copa America or Olympics choice as Tata Martino issues strong warning to Inter Miami squad in bid to avoid MLS season interruption
Lionel Messi may have to choose between the Copa America and the Olympics this summer after a strong warning from Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino.
- Messi in contention for summer tournaments
- Could be at the Olympics or Copa America
- Inter Miami boss suggests he must choose one