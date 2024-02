‘Lionel Messi would have liked to retire at Barcelona’ - Inter Miami star’s return to Catalonia was ‘close’, says La Liga president Javier Tebas, before eventual move to MLS Lionel MessiMajor League SoccerBarcelonaLaLigaInter Miami CF

La Liga president Javier Tebas has revealed that Lionel Messi was "close" to a return to Barcelona prior to signing for Inter Miami.