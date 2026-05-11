Lionel Messi named in Argentina's provisional World Cup squad alongside Alejandro Garnacho & Lisandro Martinez - but 40-cap Serie A star misses the cut

Messi is officially set for what is expected to be his final global showpiece after being named in Argentina's 55-man provisional squad for the 2026 World Cup.

The Inter Miami superstar leads a group that combines the core of the Qatar 2022 winning side with several fresh faces.

However, the most shocking news comes in the form of the players left behind. Roma's Paulo Dybala, who has 40 caps for his country, is the most high-profile casualty from Scaloni’s list, alongside ex-Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa, now playing for UANL in Mexico, and West Ham's Valentin Castellanos.