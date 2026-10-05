Lionel Messi joins Argentina camp ahead of historic international farewell against Benin

The captain heads into Tuesday boasting a national record of 125 goals in 207 caps, an extraordinary haul highlighted by the World Cup, two Copa America titles, and the Finalissima.

Outlining the motivation behind staging the showcase before 85,000 supporters, AFA president Claudio Tapia said: "We made the decision to invite the best player in the world, the symbol of our national team, our captain, Lionel Andres Messi, so that he can have the farewell he truly deserves on October 6 here in Argentina."

The evening at River Plate's ground has been deliberately framed as the ultimate home tribute.