Lionel Messi & wife Antonela Roccuzzo dress to the nines for David Beckham's lavish early 50th birthday party as NFL & NBA icons Tom Brady & Shaquille O'Neal join a host of other Inter Miami superstars to celebrate with MLS club's co-owner

Lionel Messi, Antonela Roccuzzo, Tom Brady and Shaquille O'Neal were among the guests at David Beckham’s star-studded 50th birthday party.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Messi & Antonela enjoy night out

Attended Beckham's early birthday bash

NFL & NBA royalty also present Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱