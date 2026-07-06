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‘Back together again’ - Lionel Messi reunites with wife Antonela & their three sons as Argentine GOAT unwinds during another bid for World Cup glory
Family time for the Argentina captain
In the high-pressure environment of a World Cup title defence, Messi found a moment of peace by spending a day off with his family. The Inter Miami star was visited by Antonela Roccuzzo and their three children - Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro - following Argentina's hard-fought extra-time survival against Cape Verde. The 3-2 victory in Miami secured their progression to the Round of 16, allowing the squad a short period to recharge.
Antonela captured the heartwarming scenes on social media, sharing a carousel of images that highlighted the family's bond during the tournament. The post featured Messi smiling alongside his boys, providing fans with a rare glimpse into the private life of the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner as he hunts for more international silverware on North American soil.
A touching message from Antonela
Taking to Instagram to share the reunion with her 41 million followers, Antonela posted a collection of photos including a playful shot of Mateo giving a thumbs-up and a nod to Messi's business ventures with a "Havanna" alfajor. The businesswoman accompanied the images with a simple but powerful message: “We love you, @leomessi. Together again.”
The post quickly went viral, pulling in millions of likes as supporters celebrated the emotional reset for the Argentine talisman. While Antonela and the children have been a constant presence in the stands during this World Cup, this intimate gathering offered Messi the emotional support needed before the tournament shifts into the win-or-go-home phase.
Record-breaking form on the pitch
Despite the off-field relaxation, Messi remains as clinical as ever on the pitch. The 39-year-old has been in sensational form, netting seven goals in the competition so far. By finding the back of the net in every match of this edition, he has already matched the goal tally from his legendary championship run at Qatar 2022.
His strike against Cape Verde also extended his incredible personal record, cementing his status as the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history with 20 goals. With his family watching on, the veteran forward continues to defy age, proving that he is still the most influential player in Lionel Scaloni's setup as they aim to repeat their world dominance.
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Eyes on the Round of 16
The celebrations and family time must now be put to one side as the business end of the tournament looms. Argentina are scheduled to face Egypt on Tuesday, July 7, in a massive clash at Atlanta Stadium. The fixture is particularly significant as it marks a rare competitive meeting between Messi and fellow global icon Mohamed Salah. The match represents a historic moment for the African side, as Salah is captaining his country into the knockout stages for the first time in their history.
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