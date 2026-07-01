It's been a month too long without Temwa Chawinga game-winners, Ashley Sanchez's sauciness in midfield and Emily Sonnett's goal-line clearances. The National Women's Soccer League took a four-week break for the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup, and there's a lot to catch up on.

Before the league paused, the standings looked like something out of a fever dream: San Diego Wave atop the table with 25 points and Utah Royals just one point behind in second. The Wave have never advanced beyond the NWSL semifinals, and the Royals have never reached the postseason. At the bottom of the standings, Racing Louisville occupy last place with just seven points and a 2-8-1 record. Chicago Stars sit second from bottom with nine points.

Standings aside, there has also been plenty of intraleague player movement. During the past month, U.S. women's national team forward Ally Sentnor was traded to Angel City for $850,000 in intraleague transfer funds. The following week, the Kansas City Current signed Temwa Chawinga to a contract extension through 2029. Elsewhere, Boston Legacy signed Massachusetts native Lilly Reale from NJ/NY Gotham FC. On Monday, Gotham FC signed Australia international and former Chelsea forward Sam Kerr as a free agent.

From player signings and season-ending injuries to the Golden Boot race, the MVP race, expansion-city drama and more, GOAL looks at five storylines to follow as the NWSL returns from its break...