Ligue 1 McDonald's! French top-flight to be renamed as €60m deal is struck with fast-food giants that could help cushion blow of Kylian Mbappe's transfer to Real Madrid Ligue 1Kylian MbappeParis Saint-Germain

The French top-flight is set to be renamed 'Ligue 1 McDonald's', with a blockbuster €60 million (£51m/$65m) deal now in place.