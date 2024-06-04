Lifetime ban for Lucas Paqueta?! FA recommends ultimate punishment for West Ham star if he's found guilty of betting breaches as 'extraordinary details' of allegations come to light
West Ham star Lucas Paqueta could be hit with a lifetime ban from football if found guilty of breaching Football Association betting rules.
- Brazilian has been charged by FA
- Could receive lifetime ban
- West Ham star has vowed to clear his name