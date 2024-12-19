Lifeline for injury-ravaged Dele Alli? ‘Cesc Fabregas likes him a lot’ as Como chief delivers update on Serie A contract bid from ex-Tottenham & Everton star
Dele Alli may have found a lifeline in Serie A, with Como director Carlalberto Ludi admitting that Cesc Fabregas likes the ex-Tottenham star “a lot”.
- Ex-England international is a free agent
- Has been training with the Toffees
- Opportunity to prove his worth in Italy