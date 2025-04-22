Liam Rosenior & Strasbourg set to benefit from Chelsea link again as Blues planning to send two more wonderkids - including highly-rated midfielder Mathis Amougou - to Ligue 1 club
Chelsea are planning on sending more wonderkids to Liam Rosenior's Strasbourg following the success of Andrey Santos.
- Santos to leave Strasbourg and return to Chelsea
- Blues impressed by Brazilian's displays in France
- Clubs connected by ownership group