Getty Images Sport
Liam Rosenior accuses Arsenal of lack of respect after X-rated outburst ahead of Chelsea's EFL Cup semi-final defeat
Rosenior's rant
Rosenior was filmed in the pre-match warm-up ahead of Chelsea's clash with Arsenal in the EFL Cup, as he took aim at the Gunners' charges. Rosenior screamed "Stay in your half. Stay in your f*****g half. F*****g stay there."
The camera did not pan around to show who Rosenior was shouting at, but he has now accused the Gunners of a lack of respect, after Chelsea lost the game 1-0, and 4-2 on aggregate. He has now clarified he was not angry at Arsenal's players, but was furious with their coaching staff, and has accused them of failing to show the Blues the correct manner of respect.
- AFP
Rosenior's explanation
Rosenior told reporters: ‘It wasn't the players. I'm respectful. When you warm up, you have your half, the other team have their half.
"I've never asked my team or my coaches to encroach on the opposition's territory. In that moment, I didn't think it was right where they were operating.
"They were affecting my lads' warm-up and my staff's warm-up. So, I asked them, maybe not politely, to make sure they stay in their half.
"I'm not here to have mind games. It's just what I think is right and respectful. Hopefully, we respect that and other teams do too.
"There are certain etiquettes in football. I always try to be as respectful as possible. I always want to win. I've never asked my coaches. I don't have an issue with anyone at Arsenal Football Club.
"A fantastic manager, Mikel Arteta, I've got so much respect for. It was just in that moment, I didn't think that respect was shown to my team."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Rosenior's up-and-down week
Rosenior saw his Chelsea side come back from 2-0 down to beat West Ham 3-2 at the weekend, before losing at the Emirates.
He has revealed that he was understanding of the boos his team received against the Hammers before turning the game around.
He said: “I have to say, the fans were magnificent in the second-half. I would have booed us in the first-half. Our performance was nowhere near the level it needed to be.
The new Blues boss is under pressure to win over his new fanbase and he admitted that only he can convince the Blues faithful that he is the right man for the job. He explained: “It's on me. I hope in time, they will say it's the best decision the club have ever made. I can't focus on that. They want to win trophies. I want that too. To have six wins from seven games, it's not a bad start.”
- Getty
What comes next?
Chelsea face Wolves this weekend and Rosenior has confirmed that Cole Palmer is fit to play 90 minutes. However, winger Jamie Gittens has sustained a hamstring tear. Speaking about the winger, he added: "He's looking a little more long-term. It's a real shame for him.
"I have not worked with him for too long. Obviously, I know about his career and what an outstanding player he is. That's going to be a big miss for us."
Advertisement