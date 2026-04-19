Getty Images Sport
Liam Delap claims the ‘better team’ lost in Chelsea’s damaging defeat to Man Utd - with the striker confident that goals will come after four successive Premier League blanks
Frustration for Delap & Chelsea
Delap expressed deep frustration following Chelsea’s 1-0 loss on Saturday. The Blues registered 21 shots to the visitors' four and recorded a significantly higher expected goals figure, yet Matheus Cunha’s clinical first-half strike decided the contest. The hosts also struck the woodwork three times, including a powerful header from Delap that rattled the underside of the crossbar. Leaving the pitch empty-handed was a bitter pill to swallow for the squad, who felt the final scoreline did not accurately reflect the balance of play.
- AFP
Confidence in the finishing touch
The defeat extends Chelsea's goal drought to four successive Premier League games, but Delap remains adamant that their attacking fortunes will change. "It’s really disappointing because we feel we didn’t deserve that," he stated. "We were the better team. It’s a horrible feeling. Obviously we had one man go off and we needed to switch on and defend that moment, and we didn’t. On another day we score four in the second half, but it was just one of those days. It's not like we're not creating chances. We're creating plenty of chances, but it's just that fine tweaking of our finishing and it going in."
Salvaging the season
Despite the recent setbacks, morale within Rosenior’s squad appears unbroken as they continue their pursuit of Champions League qualification and FA Cup success. The club currently sit sixth in the table, seven points outside of the Champions League places, and have crucial fixtures ahead. Delap emphasised the strong unity among the players, insisting that their season objectives are still firmly within reach. "We all believe in each other, and we have the belief we can get both of them," the striker explained regarding their dual ambitions. "That’s our plan, that’s our aim. We have to look forward to Tuesday, and then we’ve got a massive game against Leeds."
- Getty Images Sport
Responding against Brighton
Chelsea must quickly bounce back as they travel to face Brighton on Tuesday night, before turning their attention to the FA Cup semi-final against Leeds at Wembley. "If we just iron out a few little details then we should be all right," Delap concluded.