Levante reject €30m offer from surprise club as Barcelona and Chelsea face competition for young forward
Etta Eyong becomes Europe's new obsession
At just 22, Eyong has become one of the most sought-after young forwards in Europe. His explosive pace, power, and finishing have made him a sensation in Spain’s top flight, where he’s already scored six goals and registered three assists in 12 matches, placing him among the division’s top scorers behind Kylian Mbappe, Julian Alvarez and Robert Lewandowski.
His performances have triggered a flurry of interest from elite clubs. CSKA Moscow tested the waters first, reportedly offering €30 million, but both Levante and the player turned it down. According to Marca, the striker had no interest in moving to Russia despite a lucrative salary proposal.
Meanwhile, Barcelona and Chelsea have entered the conversation, impressed by his rise in form since joining Levante this year. Madrid, Arsenal, and Manchester United are also keeping tabs, making Eyong one of the most monitored forwards in Europe this season.
However, Levante have clarified their stance: Eyong is untouchable this season. Club owner Jose Danvila reaffirmed this stance, saying: “We receive offers for him every day. But the player isn’t going to be sold. Our priority is staying up, not cashing out.”
Etta Eyong's contract puzzle with Villarreal
Behind Eyong’s transfer saga lies a complex web of clauses stemming from his 2024 move to Villarreal. The Cameroonian initially signed a three-year deal with Villarreal, earning around €520,000 per season. But after struggling for game time, he switched to Levante in September 2025 on a four-year contract worth €1 million annually and a €30m release clause.
Villarreal, however, made sure they would benefit from any future sale. Their contract includes a multi-tiered sell-on clause: For transfers under €7.5m- Villarreal receive 80% of the fee, between €7.5m-€15m the profits are split 50/50, and anything above €15m gives Levante 80% of proceeds, with Villarreal taking 20%.
If Levante reject any offer above €15m, they must still compensate Villarreal for the profit they would’ve earned, a clause designed to ensure Villarreal profits even from failed sales. They also retain a right of first refusal, allowing them to match future bids.
This intricate structure means that Villarreal remain financially invested in Eyong’s future, while Levante must weigh sporting priorities against contractual obligations.
From Cadiz to Levante: the making of a La Liga sensation
Eyong has spoken openly about the hardships he has faced on his journey to success. With six goals this season, Eyong said it's all because of his hard work and the mentality to keep striving.
"I came here to play regularly and to help keep Levante in La Liga. The key to my scoring streak this season is simply hard work," Eyong said in a post-match interview.
Eyong’s rise has been nothing short of meteoric. He began his professional journey in Spain’s lower divisions with Cadiz B, making sporadic first-team appearances before moving to Villarreal in August 2024.
He debuted in La Liga in April 2025 and scored his first top-flight goal just weeks later, showcasing the instinctive finishing that would soon define his game. When Levante signed him for €3m, few expected such an immediate impact, but Eyong quickly became a starter, netting six goals in matches so far this season. Eyong’s blend of athletic power and technical maturity has drawn comparisons to Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o, two strikers he idolised growing up.
Levante hold firm amid survival battle
Despite mounting pressure, Levante have no intention of selling Eyong, especially mid-season. The club sit 19th in La Liga with just nine points from 12 games, making survival their top priority. CEO Danvila confirmed that “it doesn’t make sense to sell your best player while fighting to stay in the top flight.”
Head coach Julian Calero shares that conviction. He’s been vocal about Eyong’s importance, calling him “a vital part of our offensive structure and the kind of player who can change the course of a match.” Calero believes that if Eyong maintains his form, Levante can secure a mid-table finish, turning a survival campaign into a success story.
The manager has also praised Eyong’s attitude and adaptability. “He’s still adjusting, but his impact is undeniable. He gives us belief,” Calero noted. Even as Eyong prepares to join Cameroon for World Cup qualifiers, his role at Levante remains central to the team’s ambitions.
