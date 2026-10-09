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imago-sport-1082496822.jpgZUMA Press Wire
Adhe Makayasa

Levante boss Luis Castro calls up 14-year-old wonderkid Diego Moyano to senior training as La Liga record beckons

L. Castro
Levante
LaLiga

Levante manager Luis Castro has demonstrated his fearless commitment to youth development once again by promoting 14-year-old sensation Diego Moyano to first-team training. The highly regarded centre-back is now standing on the verge of Spanish football history, with a potential senior debut set to break La Liga's all-time youngest player record.

  • Moyano joins first team training

    The Portuguese manager took another defiant gamble on Thursday by bringing the defender, born in March 2012, into first-team sessions. According to MARCA, the right-footed teenager combines composure on the ball with aerial power and versatility across the defence. Training alongside seasoned professionals now hands Moyano a genuine chance to become La Liga's youngest-ever player.

  • imago-sport-1081172956.jpgPressinphoto

    Bold youth integration bears fruit

    The decision maintains Castro's fearless policy of fast-tracking raw talent regardless of the date on their birth certificates. That conviction was previously underlined on August 16, 2026, when left-back Marc Santos made a historic top-flight debut away to Espanyol, despite a 3-0 defeat. At 15 years and 288 days old, Santos became Los Granotas' youngest-ever league debutant and the third-youngest player to appear in Spanish top-flight history.

  • Financial strain drives academy reliance

    Persistent financial constraints have forced the board to lean heavily on the academy, hoping to unearth another gem in the mould of Carlos Espi. This cost-effective strategy has been reinforced by the arrival of Belgian prospect Yanis Musuayi and Austria youth international Feanyi Ndukwe on loan from Liverpool. The coaching staff's faith in youth was also evident last term, when homegrown pair Nacho Perez and Paco Cortes were both handed their senior debuts.

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  • imago-sport-1082526209.jpgSOPA Images

    Senior debut awaits teenage prodigy

    Moyano's immediate test is to maintain his sharpness and composure to convince the coaching staff amid a demanding league campaign. With a relegation dogfight looming, Castro must carefully identify the right moment before thrusting the schoolboy into the pressures of competitive action. Should those first official minutes arrive in the coming weeks, the defender will set a remarkable milestone unlikely to be surpassed across European football.

LaLiga
Levante crest
Levante
LEV
Sevilla crest
Sevilla
SEV