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Argentina v Bolivia - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

Leonel Flores returns to Boca Juniors after impressive Argentina debut cameo

L. Flores
L. Scaloni
Argentina vs Bolivia
Argentina
Bolivia
Friendlies
Boca Juniors vs Union
Boca Juniors
Union
Liga Profesional

Boca Juniors starlet Leonel Flores has rejoined domestic training following an eye-catching senior international debut for Argentina against Bolivia. The 19-year-old forward was released early by national team manager Lionel Scaloni to link back up with Rodolfo Arruabarrena's squad ahead of their decisive Clausura Tournament meeting against Union.

  • Teenager pushes for immediate start

    The Buenos Aires giants' prized wonderkid immediately switched focus back to club duties after sealing an eye-catching senior international debut. Replacing Lisandro Martinez for the final ten minutes in Cordoba, the winger played without fear and nearly marked the occasion with a goal when his crisp volley was tipped wide by Bolivia goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra. Less than 48 hours after La Albiceleste's four-goal triumph, Flores is now in prime position to claim a starting berth for Boca against Union.

  • Argentina v Bolivia - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Manager demands patience with prodigy

    The fearless cameo produced by the teenage debutant drew warm praise from senior national team manager Scaloni. Speaking after the final whistle, the 48-year-old stressed the vital need to manage the youngster's long-term development carefully: "We ask the boys to do what they do at their clubs. If they come here and don't, we'd be worried.

    "Leo [Flores] does very well and we have to take care of him. We have to be close to him, support him. I know that Vasco (Arruabarrena) and Mono Markic know how to handle him at Boca."

    Scaloni re-emphasised that patience remains essential for sustained success: "He's a talent we have to nurture, just like Franco [Mastantuono]. It's the only way we'll get results. It would be incredible if he could do in every match what he did in 10 minutes today, but we need to take it easy. We'll always look after him."

  • Unshakable self-belief drives rapid rise

    The 2007-born forward's meteoric ascent has been nothing short of extraordinary, given he has registered just 17 competitive appearances since breaking into Boca's senior squad in mid-July 2026.

    Reflecting on pulling on the senior national shirt at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes, Flores said: "I'm pleased with the minutes I got. Playing football makes me happy. Ever since I was a kid, I've had plenty of personality; when it comes to playing the game, I don't care who is in front of me."

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  • Boca Juniors v Sao Paulo - Copa CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2026Getty Images Sport

    Selection dilemma tests domestic rotation

    According to journalist Emiliano Raddi on ESPN F12, Arruabarrena is ready to thrust Flores straight into the lineup alongside Miguel Merentiel after Sebastian Villa was sidelined with a fever. Argentina now turn their attention to a friendly meeting with Burkina Faso in San Juan before Lionel Messi's emotional farewell clash against Benin at Estadio Monumental. Balancing that relentless domestic workload with rapid international recognition represents the defining test of the teenager's maturity.

Liga Profesional
Boca Juniors crest
Boca Juniors
BOC
Union crest
Union
UNI