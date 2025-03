Juventus icon Leonardo Bonucci says his old side's 4-0 loss to Atalanta "hurt my heart" and called for Antonio Conte to replace manager Thiago Motta.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Juventus lose 4-0 to Atalanta

Bonucci says defeat "hurt my heart"

Calls for Conte to replace Motta Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱