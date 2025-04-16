Leon Goretzka salary: How much does Bayern Munich star earn per week and annually in Bundesliga?

Leon Goretzka made his move to Bayern Munich after spending five seasons with then Bundesliga side Schalke and although he didn’t make a huge impact in his first season at Bayern, he became indispensable after the arrival of Hansi Flick in 2019.
The German midfielder played a vital role in the treble-winning 2019-20 campaign, forming a strong midfield duo with fellow German Joshua Kimmich.
Goretzka was rewarded with a new contract by Bayern in 2021, which will keep him at the club until 2026, along with a well-compensated salary.
So how much does the box-to-box midfielder take home each month?
*Salaries are gross