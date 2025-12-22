'Are you going to stop him?!' - Leny Yoro ripped apart by Gary Neville & Roy Keane for role in Morgan Rogers' decisive brace during Man Utd's defeat at Aston Villa

Former United defender Neville was just as scathing when casting an eye over Rogers’ first goal for the Villans. He said: “That is so, so special. So, so good from Morgan Rogers. John McGinn fires it into him after a little wrestle with Luke Shaw and I just thought, as Yoro doesn't go and close him down on that first touch… he ambles, Manchester United's right centre-back.

“I thought, 'Uh oh, you could be in trouble here', because Rogers can do that. There's no doubt Leny Yoro has to get out quicker, he has to make sure confronts him outside the box. But once he doesn't, Rogers still has a lot to do and my goodness me does he do it!

“I've played that position and when you play against a special player you have to edge over, if the touch is off you need to get out close and harass him, you can't drift. He just ambled, Yoro, which was a big mistake.”

Neville added on his Sky Sports podcast when delivering his verdict on United as a collective: “I thought it was a really good performance, but the details of the two goals have cost them. Now that's going to continue to happen whilst they don't have the likes of Harry Maguire and Matthijs De Ligt, and they don't have players that would make them a lot stronger.

“What I have seen in these last two games is a couple of things. One, the manager has changed. Quite obviously, the system that he said he would never change, the five or the three [at the back], the two in midfield, the two wing backs and the three up front, that has been thrown out of the window in the last two matches. That's a good thing.

“I'm happy that the manager is adapting to what's happening out there because of what's happening with AFCON, but also I think there's an element where he couldn't carry on as we saw against West Ham and Everton at home.

“More of that would find the manager in a lot of trouble - more of what we've seen between Bournemouth and Villa is going to find the manager in a job, and will allow him to build something, because you can build off what you've seen here.

“Manchester United can still finish in the top five and they've missed three or four opportunities in the last three weeks to do that, but if they can get those players back from AFCON and they can stay fit, they can do something.”