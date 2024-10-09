Leny Yoro Manchester United 2024-25Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

'On the way back' - Leny Yoro offers Man Utd exciting fitness boost as summer signing shares fresh injury update

Manchester UnitedL. YoroPremier League

Leny Yoro has handed Manchester United a major fitness boost as he shared a positive update on his recovery from injury.

  • Yoro shared an update on his injury recovery
  • Picked up a foot injury during pre-season
  • Man Utd face Brentford next in the Premier League
