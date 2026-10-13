Leny Yoro reveals Man Utd crisis talks and shrugs off pressure ahead of crunch Atletico Madrid clash

The atmosphere surrounding Old Trafford is increasingly tense as Man Utd prepare for a pivotal European encounter in Spain. Following a frustrating late draw against a 10-man Tottenham Hotspur side over the weekend, the club has officially recorded its worst start to a season since 1986. Yoro has played down concerns regarding the club's inconsistent start to the season, insisting that the squad possesses the mental strength to recover.

"I have faith in the team and in us. I'm confident that in the upcoming matches we will improve and continue to move forward. I'm not particularly worried about this situation. All teams can go through difficulties at the start of a season. We are prepared to face them and keep working," Yoro said, as quoted by Marca.

Yoro revealed that the squad has taken full accountability for addressing their struggles, holding private, honest discussions behind closed doors to work through their current difficulties. "I think it's really important for a team. Sometimes you have to tell it like it is. And we have. We will continue to do so. We have to face reality and improve," he added.