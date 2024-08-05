Leny Yoro injury: Man Utd confirm length of absence as £52m defender undergoes surgery on foot injury

Getty/@manchesterunitedRichard MillsLeny Yoro injury: Man Utd confirm length of absence as £52m defender undergoes surgery on foot injuryManchester UnitedLeny YoroPremier LeagueManchester United have confirmed new signing Leny Yoro has had 'successful surgery' on his foot injury.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowYoro swaps Lille for Man Utd for £52m ($68m)Defender suffers foot injury in pre-season gameRed Devils confirm 18-year-old has had surgeryArticle continues below