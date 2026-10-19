Leicester City learn their fate alongside non-league debutants in the FA Cup first-round draw

According to The Sun, the standout storyline from the latest draw features Peterborough United manager Robbie Savage preparing to face his own son, Charlie Savage, when Peterborough host Reading.

League One and League Two's 48 clubs have officially joined the 32 remaining non-league sides. This exciting early stage often produces memorable moments, and the upcoming clash at London Road promises to be a deeply personal affair for the Savage family as they seek a spot in the second round.