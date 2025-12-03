LEGO and football fans - you're going to be ecstatic about this collab, because FIFA and LEGO have come together to launch a stunning new trophy set for the World Cup 2026. It's going to bring creativity and fun into the world of football like never before, for fans of all ages, and we're pretty excited about it.

Ahead of the tournament, the LEGO Group will unveil a special product portfolio to celebrate football’s biggest stage, with the first product announced as the iconic FIFA World Cup official trophy.

Launching in March 2026, the detailed replica of world football’s ultimate prize allows fans to bring home a golden piece of the tournament’s magic and display their passion for football ahead of next summer’s biggest global sporting event.

LEGO

The impressive trophy, made of 2,842 LEGO pieces, includes a hidden scene which can be opened via a pullable slip in the upper globe section. Inside the set, there is the 2026 World Cup logo as well as an exclusive branded minifigure holding a mini–FIFA World Cup trophy toy.

A printed plaque underneath the base lists all the winning teams of the World Cup trophy since 1974, adding a collectable and historical aspect to the set. The trophy also uses two different gold elements – drum-lacquered bricks and moulded gold pieces. This is the first time this many gold-coloured pieces have been used in a LEGO set.

LEGO

Legendary Brazilian left-back Roberto Carlos, who won the FIFA World Cup for Brazil in 2002, said: "Winning the FIFA World Cup was one of the most incredible moments of my life, and I’ll never forget what it felt like to hold that trophy. I know we couldn’t have achieved it without our amazing fans and what this trophy means to them.

Now, with the LEGO World Cup Trophy set, fans can create their own version and bring that magic home. This isn’t just about building a trophy; it’s about sharing the love of football with family and friends.”

The trophy set is now officially available for pre-order on the LEGO website.

Shop: LEGO X FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy set