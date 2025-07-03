Legendary Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits heartbreak after passing of 'great friend' Diogo Jota
Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp mourned the passing of 'great friend' Diogo Jota on social media. Jota and his brother Andre Silva tragically died in a car accident shortly after midnight on the morning of July 3, 2025. The Lamborghini they were travelling in is said to have suffered a tyre blowout, leading to it careering off the road and bursting into flames.
- Klopp paid tribute to Jota
- Liverpool star passed away on Thursday
- Jota and his brother were involved in a car crash