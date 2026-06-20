AFP
Leeds United eye free transfer move for ex-Germany international after Dortmund's decision to release vastly-experienced midfielder
Leeds turn attention to experienced free agent
Leeds United are reportedly considering a move for Brandt as they look to strengthen their squad following a 14th-place finish in the Premier League, as per YEP. The 30-year-old will become a free agent this summer after his contract with Dortmund expires.
Brandt spent seven years with the Bundesliga club after joining from Bayer Leverkusen for €25 million in 2019. The attacking midfielder arrives on the market with an impressive resume. Alongside 48 appearances for Germany, he has made more than 380 Bundesliga appearances and featured regularly at the highest level of European football.
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Brandt's record highlights his pedigree
Brandt leaves Dortmund after an influential spell in Germany. Across 307 appearances in all competitions, he contributed 57 goals and 70 assists, establishing himself as a consistent attacking presence. He also brings extensive European experience, having played more than 80 Champions League matches during his career.
That level of experience would be a valuable addition to a Leeds squad seeking greater quality and depth. Reports indicate Leeds are not alone in pursuing the midfielder, with other clubs also assessing a potential move. At least one interested side is reportedly able to offer Champions League football.
Versatility makes Brandt an attractive option
One of Brandt's biggest strengths is his versatility. Throughout his career, he has operated as an attacking midfielder, a deeper central midfielder and on either flank, offering managers several tactical options. That flexibility could prove particularly appealing to Leeds as they look to reinforce both midfield and attacking areas this summer. Brandt would add creativity, experience and a proven goal contribution record to the squad.
Leeds are also reportedly monitoring other midfield targets, including Northern Ireland international Shea Charles, as the club weighs up different options ahead of the new season.
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Key recruitment decisions await
Leeds must now decide whether to intensify their pursuit of Brandt amid competition from rival clubs. While the opportunity to sign a player of his experience on a free transfer is attractive, other destinations could also appeal to the German midfielder. The club's transfer activity in the coming weeks will reveal whether Brandt becomes a realistic target or remains one of several names under consideration as Leeds seek to strengthen with a blend of experience and emerging talent.