'Revolving door' - Leeds legend concerned USMNT's Brenden Aaronson doesn't want to play in Championship as he predicts transfer exits & poses worrying 'character' question
Brenden Aaronson is reportedly ready to embrace a second chance at Leeds, but Danny Mills is not convinced the USMNT star wants Championship football.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Suffered relegation out of the Premier League
- Loaned out to Union Berlin for 2023-24 season
- Returning to England with questions being asked